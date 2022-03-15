BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after trying to pull a victim through his passenger side window and firing a gun at her, on Monday.

Russell Benard Green Jr, 35, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Green showed up to pick up the victim but they had been arguing and she did not want to leave with him, according to court records. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that he screamed at the victim over the phone, and when she walked outside to the vehicle, Green grabbed her arm and pulled her through the passenger window.

Green then fire three rounds out of the passenger side window, drove a few feet down the road, and fired off two more rounds out the window, deputies wrote.

Green is being held on an $1100 bond.