PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man molested two children and had “child sexual abuse material” on his phone, court records state.

Arthur Sauls, 70, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and lewd and lascivious molestation. His alleged victims told investigators that he molested them several times, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

After interviewing the victims, detectives said Sauls gave them permission to search his phone.

“Several images of child sexual abuse material were located,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Additional charges are forthcoming relating to these offenses, but the presence of the material shows the propensity for the defendant to commit sex offenses against children.”

Sauls is being held in the Bay County Jail on a total bond of $310,000.