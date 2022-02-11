PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was sharing and receiving child pornography images online was arrested Thursday, according to court records.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating 35-year-old Chad Puffinbarger, after noticing activity on file-sharing sites. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found incriminating evidence on his computers, according to an arrest affidavit.

That evidence includes photos depicting sex acts between an adult and girls under the age of 5. Puffinbarger is charged with 10-counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

He could face more charges as the investigation moves forward.