Panama City man accused of molesting 13-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eliseo Hernandez

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old Panama City man used Snapchat to meet and then molest a 13-year-old girl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Eliseo Lopez Hernandez was arrested this week. The victim told investigators that she met Lopez on Snapchat in September and that he came to her house. She went across the street to a pool and Hernandez grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

He then took his clothes off and continued to touch her, according to the report.

Hernandez is now charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FHP increasing enforcement for NYE Holiday

Panhandle Weather: 12/30/21

Bay County man on a mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

City of Parker acquires new excavator

How to keep a New Year's resolution

30A "Trump Won" and "Let's go Brandon" banners still flying

More Local News

Don't Miss