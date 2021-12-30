Panama City man accused of molesting 13-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old Panama City man used Snapchat to meet and then molest a 13-year-old girl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Eliseo Lopez Hernandez was arrested this week. The victim told investigators that she met Lopez on Snapchat in September and that he came to her house. She went across the street to a pool and Hernandez grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

He then took his clothes off and continued to touch her, according to the report.

Hernandez is now charged with lewd and lascivious battery.