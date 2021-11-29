Panama City light display to be featured on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight returns Monday night for it’s ninth season. The judges of the show, lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak, joined News 13 this Morning to discuss the new episodes airing Monday night starting at 8:00 PM Central on ABC.

Monday night’s episode will feature a Panama City resident, Scott Fester.

Fester transformed his Panama City home into a Winter Wonderland complete with 750,000 lights, 100 Christmas trees, snow and even an igloo.

ABC reached out to Fester and asked if he wanted the opportunity to be on “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against many other light displays across the country, for a $50,000 dollar cash prize.

