PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City commissioners will not be raising property taxes in 2023. Commissioners approved the millage rate for the 2022-23 budget. It will remain the same as this year’s rate.

Commissioners also mentioned that the rate decreased last year.

“We all voted, 5-0 vote, that we would not go higher than what it is,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “We’re not going to set the ceiling higher than what it is. So at the very least, there’ll be no change. But we’re always going to go for less taxes of course if we can.”

Haligas said the city is looking for different ways to generate money. She said the merchant fee has helped generate funding for a variety of projects.