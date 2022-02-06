PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City will host it’s 5K race and fun run on Saturday, February 12.

The race will start at the Bay County Courthouse and follow a scenic path throughout the beautiful cove neighborhood.

After the race there will be an after party at History Class Brewing Company. History class has donated a free beer token with every race registration.

In addition to the 5K there is also a kid’s one mile fun run.

The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. and the fun run will start at 8 a.m.

For more information on the race and how to register, click here.