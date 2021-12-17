Panama City Jaycees and Defenders Motorcycle Club drop off Christmas gifts for kids

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this month you may have donated money during our telecast of the Panama City Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade.

The Jaycees joined the Defenders Motorcycle Club and Santa Claus this afternoon to drop off some early Christmas presents at the Tender Love and Care PPEC Daycare.

All 30 of the medical daycare’s children received $100 worth of gifts.

And each of their families received a $50 Winn-Dixie gift card to buy Christmas dinner.

“Without the sponsoring the children that attend this medical daycare, a lot of these children wouldn’t have Christmas and that to us is a major priority,” Tender Love and Care PPEC Director Tabitha Alexander said.

The Defenders have been sponsoring these children for the last thirteen Christmases.

The Jaycees have been a part of the event for the last two years.