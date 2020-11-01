Panama City hosts Halloween on Harrison Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Hundreds of trick-or-treaters lined the streets for Halloween on Harrison this year, dressed in costumes hoping to get candy.

With the pandemic still in place, Halloween was an event that was up in the air this year, but residents said they’re happy it’s happening. Even if it looks a little different this year.

“A lot of the kids have on their masks we have on our masks, but I am glad we got to celebrate this, kids need it,” area resident, April Cutchins said.

Jackson Muth got to be Godzilla this year. His mother, Audra, said she’s happy that they can finally celebrate the holiday and resume some type of normalcy.

“I think it’s safe, people are in the open air and we’re spaced apart, some are wearing masks, but I feel safe myself,” Muth said.

The event started after Hurricane Michael, Lisa Hanna, owner of the L.H. Bead Gallery said she remembers it well.

“The streets were like totally destroyed, and a bunch of the merchants got together and started cleaning the streets just so we could have Halloween for them,” Hanna said.

Hanna said she’s happy to be able to give kids the cheer they needed this year.

“Now with the COVID, these kids really need it,” Hanna said.