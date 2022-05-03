PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seeing a growing need, 24 new inpatient beds are now available at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

CEO Brad Griffin said he’s thrilled for this expansion.

“As this community continues to grow and develop and need more healthcare, HCA Florida Gulf Coast is answering that need by expanding our services, adding space for those patients to come here,” Griffin said.

The addition of the fourth floor brings the hospital’s total bed capacity to 262.

Tuesday marked move-in day.

“Everyone wants to be the first patient to the floor, but we have certainly identified those and we’re going to get them moved up,” HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Chief Operating Officer Holly Dean said.

The rooms vary in size but Dean said they’re all pretty big.

If you get lucky, you might end up with one of the corner rooms with double the windows.

The sky’s the limit for HCA Florida Gulf Coast.

Hospital officials are looking forward to opening up another floor within the year.

“When we open the additional beds, that will add 20 more taking us to a total of 282,” Griffin said.

Griffin said they’re going to need to hire more people to cover the expansion.

If you’d like to apply for a job, click here for the link to HCA’s career website.

Hospital officials said they’re looking for 30-40 people to fill jobs across areas of the hospital.