PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday around 4 PM people gathered at City Hall to honor and remember some of the women that helped shaped Panama City.

The Panama City Quality of Life Department put together an exhibit of twenty-six women that have shaped the City of Panama City and the surrounding area.

The showcase’s opening on Thursday afternoon featured remarks from the honored women and their families. The theme for the inaugural event was hope.

The exhibit features tons of artwork & memorabilia about notable women in the community.

Starlett Miller Massey spoke on behalf of her grandmother Mary Ola Miller, who is credited for starting the arts community in Panama City, she opened her first gallery in an abandoned gas station.

“My grandmother left a legacy of supporting the arts and elevating artists here for 40 years and she had a very individualized expert approach with each artist, to add to their repertoire resources and skillsets. She made artists better.” Massey said.

The legacy Miller left is still alive, as their family founded the Cultural Hub of Northwest Florida after her passing.

The showcase itself features local art, and one of the female artists in the community is hoping to inspire future generations of female creators through her displayed work.

“Hopefully little African American girls will see it and be inspired and know that whatever it is they wanna do, whether it’s an artist or anything, that they can do that, and there are people before them that have opened doors for them, and just to be excited about their future.”

The exhibition is the first of its kind, but organizers are hoping to hold more events like this in the coming years for women’s history month.