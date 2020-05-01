LIVE NOW /
Panama City honoring military members with banner display

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City is honoring military heroes who are currently serving or have served our country.

‘Hometown Heroes’ is a program that honors Bay County residents who have served in the United States Armed Forces by displaying them on streetlight banners.

The banners started going up this week and can be seen on street light poles in the downtown Panama City area.

City officials say veterans were nominated and each banner features their picture, name and branch of service.

They will stay for a month through Memorial Day with new veteran banners for the Fourth of July.

Click here to complete the online application to nominate a ‘Hometown Hero.’

