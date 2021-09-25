Panama City holds Oktoberfest celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People flocked to downtown Panama City on Saturday for the 33rd annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Part of Harrison Avenue was blocked off Saturday afternoon for people to enjoy food and live music. In the evening, people had access to an unlimited craft beer tasting.

Businesses set up food trucks and tents filled with bratwurst, sauerkraut, and german beers.

“Well it’s a good drive, it’s good to bring people downtown,” Rob Steigler, owner of “The Place,” said. “We’re already starting to build up a little bit we got other things coming in. And this kind of stuff really accentuates what’s going on downtown.”

Steigler said his staff spent three days preparing for Oktoberfest.