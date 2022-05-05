PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City held its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of residents gathered at Oakland Terrace Park from 4-7 pm. A DJ played music and chips and salsa were served at the free event.

A food truck sold food and ice cream to attendees.

“It’s really nice just to see the unity and the community, how it all comes together no matter where you’re from,” Panama City Resident Nelson Posada said. “And just to kind of support something you know in general. So just the fact that we use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to get together, it’s just nice seeing some unity in the community.”