Panama City holds annual Christmas tree lighting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City was a little brighter Friday night when the city lit up its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Hundreds of people attended the celebration.

Along with the tree lighting, people enjoyed hot chocolate and free cookies. Kids also told Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Besides enjoying the festivities, Panama city officials said people had the chance to see what other businesses were new to the downtown area.

“(It) gives people a chance to come down here and see that we’ve got stuff going on,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “If they can take a sneak peek we’ve got building going on at the marina already. So it’s just a neat way to start the holiday season.”