Panama City groups to host upcoming tree seminar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- On November 7th, the city of Panama City along with Re-Tree PC and the UF IFAS Bay County Extension office will be hosting another tree workshop, but this one a little longer than most.

People who attend will have all day, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to learn a number of things about trees in the area.

“We’re going to cover a lot of topics that would be relevant to any property owner but also to municipal workers. Anybody who is dealing with trees on our right of ways, on public lands, and of course personal property,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

Guest speakers and experts will be in attendance to talk about the health of trees and re-growing our canopy.

The class is open to all, free to attend and held in the lower lobby of Panama City city hall, room 10.

“If you have to do some restoration work, it can be very expensive to get it done properly and one of the arborists is going to talk about how to do it on a limited budget and basically prioritize and decide what’s really important to do right now and another one of the arborists is going to talk about liability because we do have to consider if you do have a dead tree on your property, you may have some liability issues if it comes down and causes some damage or harm,” said McConnell.

While you don’t have to register, seats are limited. If there’s a certain topic you’re interested in, be sure to check out the agenda and pop on in.