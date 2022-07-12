PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners voted to support their employees by giving them a pay raise.

City employees will be getting a 4.5 percent raise. This adjustment in pay will also allow the city to stay competitive.

Right now, the starting pay for city employees is $12.50 an hour.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said city employees have been feeling the pressures from rising prices in gas, groceries, and basic necessities.

“We’ve got to be able to compete and comply as he stated in our meeting, we are several police officers short we are several firemen short we are short in our utilities department and infrastructure department, and repairs and people want things done and you can’t get them done if you don’t have the people and you can’t get the people if you don’t have the money,” Brudnicki said.

Employees will see the raise in their next paychecks.