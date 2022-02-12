PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s tree canopy continues to grow after Hurricane Michael destroyed most of the trees in the area.

Panama City Quality of Life gave away more than 600 hundred trees on Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market and the St. Andrews Farmer’s Market. Quality of Life held a similar event a couple of months ago.

Any resident could pick up a free southern magnolia or oak tree. The trees generally cost at least $25 if they were purchased in a store.

“It’ll bring aesthetics,” Volunteer Robbie Fehrenbach said of the trees. “Beauty, it’s going to bring cleaner air for us. It’s just going to be a great look for our area, I mean you can go through and see where the trees are struggling to come back. And you can see where they’re going so it’s just going to be a wonderful replacement for what we’ve lost.”