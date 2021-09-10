Panama City Forecast 9-10-2021

Dry weather for Friday, dry weather for the weekend? Yes and no, rain chances come back thanks to the Seabreeze and the wind more out of the east rather than the north. The east wind much like a south wind will bring moisture to the area. With dry air in the mid-levels, the Seabreeze will be just enough to get a shower or storm to work the area. Coastal areas will have the best chance of rain Sat and Sun with around 30%. Monday the rain chances will jump to 30% for everyone and the best chance at rain overall will return on Wed and Thur as tropical moisture will come back in.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.