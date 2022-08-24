PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions.

“So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “One, it’s going to improve safety. You have a much smoother ride, you’re going to be able to drive through that area without worrying about damage to your vehicle.”

FDOT plans to finish a four-mile drainage improvement and re-pavement project from Highway 77 to US-231 by next spring.

“So we have most of the structural asphalt placed halfway through this project,” Satter said. “So in the next month you’ll see some intermittent lane restrictions at night. We’ll be back to work laying additional pavement at that time. We’re about 85 percent done with the work associated with drainage and the stormwater issues.”

Panama City officials are also focused on newer roads.

“We have Harrison Avenue that’s going to be from 6th Street heading north until the Tally-Ho at 15th street,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “That’ll be starting by the end of the year.”

McQueen said there are also re-pavement projects on Cherry Street from West Beach Drive to Merriam Cherry Street Elementary. Beck Avenue and Lindenwood Drive will also be repaved.

McQueen expects all 30 projects be completed in the next five years.

He said newer roads will help with drainage issues as the city replaces old infrastructure.

“We’re continuing to recover from Hurricane Michael,” McQueen said. “We’re experiencing flooding across the city in places we’ve never experienced flooding before. And certainly in areas where there has been a tendency for flooding, it’s much more severe.”