Panama City Fishing Club hosts inaugural Youth Inshore Trash Can Slam fishing tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fishing Club hosted their first ever Youth Inshore Trash Can Slam Saturday at Marina Landing in Panama City Beach.

Lines were cast in the water before sunrise, in hopes to catch the biggest fish. Kids from ages 5 to 17 could compete in the tournament, all trying to catch red fish, trout, sheepshead and trash fish.

The weigh in started at 2 in the afternoon, rewarding one grand slam winner in each age category.

Director of the Panama City Fishing Club, Courtney Clemens, says she is impressed with their first year turn out.

“We’ve been amazed by the turnout,” said Clemens. “We were hoping for about 20 for our first year and we have 32 that are registered so we went way beyond our goal. We are really excited and we just want to build on it every year and make it bigger and better.”