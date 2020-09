PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The impacts of Hurricane Sally are keenly felt along the Panhandle.

This event created serious and life threatening flood conditions in multiple counties.

Panama City Firefighters said Wednesday that they were called to evacuate residents from multiple flooded homes in St. Andrews. The agency shared photos from the event on their Facebook page.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also posted pictures to their page. Sheriff Tommy Ford escorted some of the inviduals.