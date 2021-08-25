Panama City Fire Department honors Lids 4 Kids member

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department gained a new member today when it added Ashlee Porter to its team.

Porter became an honorary member of the Fire Department as part of the Lids 4 Kids Program and was honored for her constant positivity. She received a customized blue fire fighter helmet, along with a shirt and fire department mug.

The Fire Department even let her climb into the truck, start the engine and honk the horn. Porter was born prematurely and suffers from seizures, but hopes to serve as a role model for people with disabilities.

“We’re basically told we can do a lot and they doubt us and call us names,” Porter said. “So in order for me to help others, I influence them. You know, go with their hobbies, don’t give up. And in the end it’s what that matters most, and having a relationship with God is the best thing they can do.”

While Porter doesn’t view herself as a hero, the Fire Department sees her as an inspiration for others. She is the 48th member honored in the Fire Department Lids 4 Kids Program.