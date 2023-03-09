PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head accused of money laundering, grand theft and official misconduct involving hundreds of thousands of dollars has pleaded no contest and will be sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Michael Johnson, 62, the former community development director for the city, accepted the plea Thursday morning.

State Attorney Larry Basford said the plea was predicated on Johnson surrendering $113,000 found on his property by the FBI, surrendering money from his personal bank account, and returning property and vehicles he purchased with stolen funds.

“He also must forfeit his City retirement plans,” officials said in a news release.