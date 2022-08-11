PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials continued a trend they began last year, commissioners have agreed to give $100,000 to Haney Technical College and another hundred thousand to the FSU Panama City campus.

The money will go to both schools’ scholarship funds.

For Haney, it’s the largest donation in school history.

The money is coming from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Funding.

Both Haney and Panama City officials hope better-educated students will lead to more businesses and industries coming to Bay County.

“It’s going to mean more students available for the workforce. Most of our students, just over 80 percent of our students, have to have financial aid in order to attend school,” Haney Technical College Director Angela Reese said. “So this money will be used to increase our student capacity and to provide them the education they need to move into the workforce.”

Many Haney students receive federal funding, with local scholarship money filling the gaps.

Recent high school graduates are getting $700,000 in scholarships this year.

The city gave $200,000 to Gulf Coast State College Foundation in June 2021.