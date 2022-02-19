PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of Panama City Crossfit raised money on Saturday for a non-profit called Change Unchained, through a workout. The non-profit organization is dedicated to ending human trafficking.

Money raised will be used to construct a tiny house village for survivors of sex trafficking. Organizers are hoping to build four tiny homes.

50 people participated in the workout and 200 people donated to Change Unchained. Crossfit hoped to raise $10,000 and had raised more than $7,000, just an hour into its event.

Supporting survivors has become our single focus,” Change Unchained Founder Troy Ulshoeffer said. “It helps not just them to heal, but my wife and I to heal as well through events that has happened in our lives.”

If you are interested in donating you can visit Changeunchained.com.