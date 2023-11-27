ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City commissioners plan to approve a measure to enter negotiations with a private partner in its St. Andrews Marina rebuild.

The idea of a private-public partnership came about in July, when St. Andrews Marina Partners, LLC sent commissioners an unsolicited letter offering their services, proposing to fund the project with private funds in exchange for operating the marina’s day-to-day operations.

City staff met with the company, along with two others, to review they’re plans. They recommended in a letter to city that they enter negotiation with St. Andrews Marina Partners, LLC.

Commissioners plan to vote on Tuesday’s regular meeting.