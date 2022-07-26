The ordinance would have paved the way for 300 apartments.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite the need for more housing, Panama City commissioners rejected a planning commission recommendation for a 300-unit, upscale apartment complex off Frankford Avenue.

Developers were requesting city officials annex 15 acres of property and rezone the land to allow for bigger structures.

Developers had previously compromised with commissioners to build structures no larger than three stories high. But residents complained that the project would increase traffic and invade their privacy.

“There’s a lot of new growth happening with Sweet Bay and 390’s being widened,” Panama City Commissioner Billy Rader said. “And you know timing is everything. Yes we need housing, yes we need it. But it’s not ready for that parcel yet. We’re just not ready to do it right there.”

Developers said commissioners sided with the residents who took a “not in my backyard” attitude. Rader said the developers are probably right, but expects builders to return with a revised proposal for townhouses or duplexes.