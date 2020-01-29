Panama City commissioners pass Carl Gray Park boat ramp restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular boat ramp will soon be back up and running for the public.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners awarded a bid to BLC Civil Contractors for the restoration of the Carl Gray Boat Ramp.

The city is receiving funding for this project through the county, as part of the Restore Act Grant Award. This is part of the city’s goal to improve water access throughout Panama City.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says this is just one piece of their puzzle to improving Panama City’s quality of life.

“We want to have ten spots,” Brudnicki said. “This one was always used, but it was limited because of the fact that it would fill in every so often. You had to go out there and dredge it so now, it should be one of the most premiere accesses for Panama City.”

Brudnicki says they hope to have the ramp up and running within the next few months.

