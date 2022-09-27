PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks.

“We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

The project will cost more than $4 million. Commissioners said the ramp will have two launch pads for boats. It will also have 47 parking spaces and room for boat cleanings.

Street said the additional boat launch will help Panama City’s economy.

“It really will be a state-of-the-art facility for our boating community,” Street said. “And we see this as a big economic impact because boat launches, they do bring in revenue and tourism.”

But some residents are concerned about putting a ramp in water they consider polluted. Commissioners said they will always ensure the bayou is clean before building the ramp.

“The cleanliness of the bayou is always a concern,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “And so when we did our engineering on this project, we take into account all of those things. You have to have a permit from the core of engineers and things like that. So we definitely want to make sure we do everything right, and we’ve prepared ourselves for that.”

Haligas said the ramp will be completed in seven months. She said the additional launch is important for boaters.

“A lot of our economy is boaters,” Haligas said. “You know that’s why it’s a real important thing and why there’s been a lot of conversations about access to the water.”