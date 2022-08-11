PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to make downtown a little bit more artistic.

On Tuesday city commissioners approved a crosswalk public art pilot program.

Officials said the project will encourage public art and stimulate the local economy.

Commissioners said the crosswalk art would also make streets safer for pedestrians.

The artwork is expected to make crosswalks brighter.

“When you’ve got things that are there to like at, and you’re paying more attention to where you’re walking that’s why there’s blue and there’s yellow and all those different things. So I think it’s something that’s going to help spruce up the city,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the artwork will give Panama City ‘a cool vibe’.