PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after neighbors expressed frustration over the potential annexation of a drug and alcohol rehab group home into Panama City, commissioners moved forward with the approval.

Neighbors said the Oxford home on State Avenue is the third of its kind in the area.

“Oxford house is full of alcoholic and drug reformers,” Neighbor Oliver Brewer said.

Forest Park residents attended the Panama City commission meeting Tuesday morning to ask commissioners to do something about a third Oxford home in their neighborhood.

“Is there anything in the rule books that say that it can’t be concentrated?” Neighbor Richard Lefils said.

But commissioners said there’s nothing they can do to prevent Oxford homes.

“If there was anything that we could do to consider this a business and to deal with this issue, we would have already done it,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said.

But on Tuesday they annexed the house on State Avenue in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners said they aren’t allowed to factor in what a house is being used for before annexation.

But with jurisdiction over the property, commissioners could establish future regulations.

“What I hope to accomplish from that workshop in January is not that we create a bunch of restrictions on residential property owners, but that we find a way that if something’s operating as a business it should have regulations that treat it more like a business,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Street said the workshop could result in new rules regarding the distance between rehabilitation homes. But potential ordinances would not impact current Oxford or other rehabilitation homes.

“If they are an Oxford House, they already are,” City Attorney Nevin Zimmerman said.

News 13 tried to speak to residents of the Oxford home, but no one answered the door.