PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In the Sept. 26 commission meeting, commissioners voted to accept three proposals for a public-private partnership in the redevelopment of St. Andrews.

The marina suffered heavy damages after Hurricane Michael; October 10th will mark the storm’s five-year anniversary.

“We know that the three companies involved are capable of doing the marina. So that was a very comforting sort of knowledge for me,” said Panama City Mayor Michael Rohan.

In July, commissioners voted to consider a public-private partnership and created a thirty-day window for companies to submit proposals.

The city estimates that the project will cost just over $11 million. They currently have around $4.5 available from FEMA funding.

Commissioners are asking for more than just the difference in budget, noting additional costs such as pavilion and boardwalk installations.

They argue partnering with a private entity will expedite the construction and bear a lesser burden on residents.

“If we have to borrow money during a time that we’ve already borrowed as much money as we’ve ever borrowed as a city, that’s not advantageous to the taxpayer… If we can protect the public interest as well as working with a private entity, then that will be the most expeditious manner to seeing these marinas rebuilt,” said Ward IV Commissioner Josh Street.

The commission assures that residents will still have an opportunity to deliver input in the project’s final plans and that any key decisions will be subject to city approval.

The City will review the proposals over the upcoming month. They have hired a third-party firm to assist.