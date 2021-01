PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s City Manager, Mark McQueen, was released from the hospital Thursday after a struggle to recover from the coronavirus.

McQueen was driven by City Hall and employees were able to wave and wish him well as his recovery continues.

City officials said McQueen will still be recovering from home and that until he fully returns Assistant City Manager Jared Jones will continue to serve as Acting City Manager.