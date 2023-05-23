Editor’s Note: We have updated this story.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Commissioners, city staff, and residents were all shocked after Panama City’s City Manager Mark McQueen announced his resignation Tuesday morning.

“I’ve never seen a man that worked as hard in my life as Mark McQueen did,” Panama City Commissioner Billy Rader said. “70 hours a week he came in at 7 a.m. every single morning.”

McQueen served as city manager for the last 5 years. He accepted the position 10 days before Hurricane Michael made landfall.

Several city commissioners were visibly upset by the announcement.

“The most honorable person I’ve ever worked with, ever,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Flint Haligas said. “And it’s a it’s a large, large loss to the city. If you have wondered why I’ve been crying all day. Not that I don’t love the rest of the guys up here, but it’s things have gotten done. And I’ve never heard someone so willing to listen to the citizens and hold back and, you know, allow them to really drive this process and be strong.”

“I mean, I’m full of emotions right now, full of emotions,” Rader said. “And I hope the people know that.”

Initially, McQueen gave 60 days notice per his contract requirements.

“My family Karen, Taylor, Thomas, Natalie, and Anna Grace thank you for your unwavering support, love, and sacrifice,” McQueen said. “So I can do that, which I felt God had called me to do while serving the city as city manager. And I look forward to the next chapter of our lives together.”

Flint Haligas, however, asked McQueen to consider staying longer to help with the upcoming transition.

“I mean for the sake of the new people to have someone to help guide us as we pick a new city manager,” Flint Haligas said. “As we educate the new commission and the new mayor, I mean, can we not make it longer than 60 days?”

“I would say at least through the end of the fiscal year, which will be September 30th,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Would you consider that?”

“At least please, please please would you consider September 30th? Flint Haligas said.

“I serve at your pleasure,” McQueen said.

While McQueen agreed to serve through September. Once Mayor-Elect Michael Rohan takes office, he and the new commission could ask McQueen to leave sooner.

