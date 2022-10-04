PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City church is gathering supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is collecting donations to take down to Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida.

They are partnering with Newness of Life Inc. and Pastors United of Bay County.



“Hurricane Ian has devastated that area so we want to be a help to them as well,” Newness of Life Inc. Leader Lyn Masslieno said.

Masslieno said they want to give back to those who donated to them after Hurricane Michael.

“Almost four years ago, Hurricane Michael came through the Panama City area we experienced devastation,” Masslieno said. “We were without power, without food for a long time. A lot of people came up and brought donations to us and supported us.”

The church is collecting donations of snacks, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and more.

“I was one of the ones in Hurricane Michael that lost everything and we had so much help coming from the south to help us,” Community Member Paul Hunt said. “So we just want to return the favor and get them back to where they need to be.”

They plan to drive the Uhaul full of supplies to Ft. Myers on Saturday.

“We are all Christian brothers and we believe that helping is a part of our lifestyle and that’s what we intend to do not only wait for something drastic to happen like the hurricane did, but helping throughout the year doing stuff for the community to help people in need,” Hunt said.

Donations can be dropped off at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 717 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Panama City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday.