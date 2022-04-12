PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners postponed a vote on banning alcohol sales in March and April 2 a.m. Commissioners said they need to make more changes to the proposal.

Initially, commissioners discussed cutting off sales after 2 a.m. in March and April. Now city officials said a proposal could only limit sales in March. That would align with Panama City Beach and Bay County ordinances.

“We discovered a lot of information in this meeting that we had,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Whether or not time was as important as we thought it was, and maybe there would be some things there that I thought were exacerbating a situation and maybe they weren’t.”

The proposal could give the police chief and city manager the authority to declare an emergency on a street, or at any given business. Some businesses, like clubs, may be forced to add more security after 2 a.m.

The ordinance could also require businesses to install security cameras. Commissioners could vote on the ordinance in two weeks.