Panama City Center for the Arts opens two new exhibits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the new year, brings new art galleries.

The Panama City Center for the Arts has opened two new art exhibits this month, featuring southern living through the eyes of a local photographer.

“Both of our new exhibits are by artist Cana Yilmaz she is a local photographer and she was born in Turkey and raised in Germany and her exhibit here in the Miller Gallery is titled “Down South.”

If the photos look familiar that’s because most of the pictures displayed in her “Down South” exhibit were taken in Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama.

“It’s a very good depiction of southern living and one of the things she had written to me when she was talking about the exhibit is that she didn’t realize there were so many abandoned houses in the south.”

Dengerud said southern living is the main theme throughout the “Down South” exhibit and feels it will be relatable to the community.



“A lot of the photos its very familiar to us like seeing the rural living or trucks on the side of the road selling peaches and it’s a great exhibit to connect with,” Dengerud said.

Yilmaz depicts the human experience through her street photography featuring people and snippets of their stories.

Dengerud hopes people feel the familiarity in the photos as they move through the exhibit.



“You can feel that positive interaction in the photos,” Degerud said.

Yilmaz’s second exhibit in the cafe gallery features black and white and color photos of Istanbul.



The exhibit will be open till January 29.