Panama City Center for the Arts closing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In compliance with the city’s lead, the Panama City Center for the Arts will be closing their doors.

In order to minimize health risks, the center will be closed through March 29.

This means that all events and classes through March 29th are canceled.

This includes the events I’ve sent you press releases for:

Lionel Price’s Author Talk and Book Signing on March 20Best of Bay Annual Reception for

Secondary Schools on March 28 (possibly the entire exhibition, but they will have to touch base with the schools to make a determination on that)

Keep up with the center here.