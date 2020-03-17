Panama City Center for the Arts closing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In compliance with the city’s lead, the Panama City Center for the Arts will be closing their doors.

In order to minimize health risks, the center will be closed through March 29.

This means that all events and classes through March 29th are canceled.

This includes the events I’ve sent you press releases for:
Lionel Price’s Author Talk and Book Signing on March 20Best of Bay Annual Reception for

Secondary Schools on March 28 (possibly the entire exhibition, but they will have to touch base with the schools to make a determination on that)

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

