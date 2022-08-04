PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it,

August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way!

Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a free golden oyster keepsake! The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It’s located at 1150 Beck Avenue in Panama City.

“At Hunt’s, every day we see the excitement on the faces of someone trying their first oyster. We partnered with Destination Panama City so we could turn that experience into a cherished keepsake that will always remind them of Hunt’s and Panama City,” says Collins Abrams, owner of Hunt’s Oyster Bar.

Serving up fresh seafood for more than 55 years, Hunt’s Oyster Bar is just one of a dozen stops on the Panama City Oyster Trail, spanning the neighborhoods of Millville, Historic Downtown, and St. Andrews. Housed in an iconic yellow bungalow, Hunt’s Oyster Bar.

“The Panama City Oyster Trail is a soul (and belly) filling experience; and, we’re proud to have Hunt’s Oyster Bar as a part of this savory trail,” said Jennifer Vigil, CEO of Destination Panama City.