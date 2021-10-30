Panama City celebrates Halloween with Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents gathered at the Fall Festival in downtown Panama City on Saturday.

The event began at 8 a.m. with a farmers market, followed by a Fall Bash and art exhibit. In the evening a trunk or treat was held.

“The revival of downtown is just growing leaps and bounds,” Bill Davenport, the manager of the farmers market said. “And all of these events just play into it, and it’s really helping with the growth.”

Many vendors at the farmer’s market believed that the Fall Festival gave more notice to many of the vendors. Without the market, many of the people present wouldn’t be aware of the different kinds of vendors present at the farmer’s market.

“It’s overwhelming with a lot of people,” Loretta Mimms, a local vendor said. “A lot of people purchasing our items which they may not even know that we create if there was no Fall Festival.”

Hundreds of people walked around the farmer’s market Saturday morning. But many of the kids present were interested in candy.

As the farmers market took place, children dressed up in costumes began Trick or Treating.

Davenport said the market created a family atmosphere where kids were free to run around.

“It brings a safe atmosphere,” Davenport said. “It’s a safe place that families can come and take the kids out and enjoy Halloween and the Fall Fest.”