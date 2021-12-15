Panama City boil water notice issued

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for homes on Parker Drive between 11th and 12th streets, on Florida Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, and all units at 715 W. 13th Street.

According to the City of Panama City, due to emergency water main repairs made on Wednesday, a loss of water pressure was experienced in the area when the City of Panama City’s Utilities Team made emergency repairs to a broken water line on Florida Avenue.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water

is safe to drink.

You may experience discolored water approximately 24 hours after your water has been restored.