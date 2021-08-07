Panama City blaze engulfs former church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:30 Saturday evening, Panama City Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the corner of W. 17th Street and Flower Avenue.

According to PCFR, three units responded with 11 personnel. Once Panama City police, Panama City investigators and the State Fire Marshal arrived on scene about 20 people were on the scene of the fire.

PCFR said they were able to put out the blaze in about 10 minutes.

The fire is currently being investigated by Panama City Fire Rescue, Panama City Police Department and State Fire Marshal.

Authorities said the building was a former church and had been unoccupied for some time. They reported no injuries and no nearby home’s were damaged.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.