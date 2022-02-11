PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers wrote that a 22-year-old Panama City man was driving a vehicle west on Northshore Road. Another 22-year-old man from Panama City drove his bicycle into the westbound roadway on Northshore Road when the sidewalk ended.

“This action caused the front right end of the (vehicle) to collide with the bicyclist in the westbound lane of Northshore” Road.

The crash remains under investigation.