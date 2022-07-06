PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was arrested this week and is accused of selling the drugs that resulted in the death of another woman last year.

Dorothy Annette Conkle, 27, was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter, and possession of fentanyl.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said the victim died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl in March of 2021. Investigators then determined that the victim bought the fentanyl from Conkle the night before she overdosed.

Conkle is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Bay County Jail.

State Attorney Larry Basford has declared that he has a conflict of interest because he is a close personal relationship with the victim’s family. Because of this Basford will not prosecute the case.

Instead, it will be prosecuted by State Attorney Ginger Madden-Bowden in Pensacola.