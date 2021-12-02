Panama City Beach woman arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Shana Dalane Follett

Shana Dalane Follett, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, resisting arrest without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Panama City Beach police officers said they were called to the 16000 block of Lisbon Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

When they got there, police found Follett on the front porch of a house that was not her home. A 2-year-old boy was walking in the roadway unattended.

Police tried to detain Follett and she resisted and was placed under arrest.

Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in her pocket.

The child was not hurt.