Panama City Beach woman allegedly embezzles nearly $300,000 from employer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is facing federal charges after allegedly embezzling nearly $300,000 from her employer.

According to federal court documents, Lesley Dawn Cooper was working as a secretary and bookkeeper for R & R Crane Services in Panama City Beach when she began using company debit card and credit card to pay her own personal expenses.

She then used business funds to conceal the purchases. Prosecutors say Cooper spent about $292,000 of the companies money on herself. Cooper faces five felony fraud charges. She is scheduled to go to trial in December.