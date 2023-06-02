PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the emergency room Friday.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on Sunset Avenue in Panama City Beach. Deputies wrote that a man and a woman were arguing over their living conditions and the woman stabbed the man in the neck.

He fled to the nearby home of a family member who drove him to the emergency room, deputies added in a news release. He was treated and released.

The suspect, Beverly Lynn Carney, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.