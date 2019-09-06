Panama City Beach winds up for new Miracle League season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Batter up! It’s time again for a new Miracle League season at Frank Brown Park.

The Miracle League is a baseball league for those with special needs, with any type of degree of mental or physical impairment.

The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation department is now accepting sign-ups for the season taking place in October.

Players age three and up are eligible to play but must register beforehand.

If you played in the Spring 2019 season, you will be on the same team but still must register again.

Registration must be done in person at Frank Brown Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The cost is $35 dollars. The fee includes a team shirt and a hat. City officials say financial assistance is available through September 30.

Registration begins September 16 and runs until the 30.

Games begin Saturday, October 12 and each team will play six games.

If you have questions, please call the Parks and Recreation office at (850) 233-5045.