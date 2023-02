PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews with Bay County Fire Services and the Florida Forest Service are still battling a wildfire in Panama City Beach.

Officials said Tuesday morning that the 260-acre blaze is now 80 percent contained and that no homes or other structures appear to be in danger. They say Mother Nature helped them deal with the blaze.

